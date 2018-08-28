Trish Stratus Returns on Monday Night Raw, Slaps Elias

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made a surprise appearance on Monday Night Raw this week, interrupting Elias during one of his live performances.

As per usual, Elias spent more time insulting the city of Toronto rather than playing his guitar. This prompted Stratus, a Toronto native, to come out and tell Elias it was time to shut his mouth.

She then turned her attention to the upcoming Evolution pay-per-view, where the seven-time Women’s Champion is scheduled to take on Alexa Bliss. Elias made the joke that it might be a swimsuit competition or pillow fight. He made a few more jokes, particularly about Stratus’ age, before getting slapped across the face.

Elias quickly got out of the ring as Ronda Rousey and Natalya’s music hit. The three stood in the ring during commercial break and were greeted by Bliss and Alicia Fox once the show returned. Bliss took the time to insult all three women and ending by confirming that she’d be using her rematch clause to challenge Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

The segment finally culminated in a match between Fox and Natalya, which the latter won in short fashion.

Stratus’ last in-ring appearance came during the Women’s Royal Rumble match in January when she entered at the No. 30 spot. She managed to eliminate Nia Jax, Natalya and former rival Mickie James before getting tossed out.

Stratus retired from full-time wrestling back in 2006. Her last match took place at the Unforgiven pay-per-view, where she defeated Lita to win her seventh championship.

The other matches confirmed for the Evolution show include both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships being defended, Kairi Sane defending her NXT Women’s Championship, NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley defending her newly-won title and the finale of the 2018 Mae Young Classic (which was determined during pre-taped matches back on Aug. 8-9).

Bliss vs. Rousey joins what appears to be a stacked card for the upcoming Hell in a Cell event on Sept. 16 in Pennsylvania. Other matches confirmed for the show include Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a Hell in a Cell match, The New Day defending thier SmackDown Tag Team Championships, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella facing The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag match and WWE Champion AJ Styles defending the gold against Samoa Joe in a rematch from SummerSlam.