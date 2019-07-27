Trish Stratus Returning To WWE During SmackDown Live This Week

Two WWE Hall of Famers will appear in the ring together this Tuesday night during SmackDown Live in Memphis, Tennessee.

WWE has announced that Jerry Lawler will be on the show to host a special “King’s Court” segment in his hometown. His guest will be none other than former WWE Women’s Champion Trish Stratus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With SummerSlam three week away, the segment should serve the purpose of introducing a feud for Stratus as it has been reported that she will wrestle on the show. SummerSlam takes place this year in Toronto, Ontario Canada, her hometown.

Last week’s edition of SmackDown saw Charlotte Flair continue with her frustrations that she will not be getting a SmackDown Women’s Championship opportunity at SummerSlam. Instead, Ember Moon will challenge Bayley for the belt. Flair revealed during a backstage segment that she will be wrestling someone better than Moon at SummerSlam, and it’s expected that opponent will be Stratus.

Lawler announced this Tuesday’s segment on Twitter.

This Tuesday night on @WWE Smackdown Live from Memphis, I will be hosting a King’s Court featuring my all time favorite female Superstar, @trishstratuscom !

This Tuesday night on @WWE Smackdown Live from Memphis, I will be hosting a King’s Court featuring my all time favorite female Superstar, @trishstratuscom ! pic.twitter.com/Fn9ASCMTYK — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) July 27, 2019

Stratus wrestled for WWE three times in 2018, her first matches since 2011. She appeared in the Women’s Royal Rumble for her initial return, and she later worked a tag match (alongside Lita) against Alicia Fox and Mickie James at WWE Evolution, the company’s first-ever all women’s PPV event. Stratus’ last match was on the October 29th, 2018 edition of RAW in a 10-woman tag team match.

It was reported at the time that Stratus and Lita were going to have an extended return, working a tag team angle for quite a bit longer, but those plans were changed and it’s now been over nine months since we’ve seen Stratus wrestle.

Are you excited to see a Trish Stratus return? Do you think Charlotte Flair is the right opponent? Let us know in the comments section below!