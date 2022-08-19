Two AEW Stars Frustrated After This Week's Squash Match on Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite was loaded with big moments, including Kenny Omega's return and CM Punk's back and forth with Jon Moxley. It also featured a rather quick match between The Varsity Blondes and The Gunn Club, and it would be the Gunn Club that would defeat the Varsity Blondes without Brian Pillman Jr even getting a chance to tag in. Pillman Jr and Griff Garrison expressed some frustration with how the match played out and their overall spot on the roster right now on Twitter through several retweets.

One retweeted tweet said ".@FlyinBrianJr & @griffgarrison1 deserve better. 😢 #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS", while another said "🙄 Great to see the roster that carried AEW through the Pandemic Era getting treated like this. Awesome. Love it. #VarsityBlonds @FlyinBrianJr and @griffgarrison1 deserve better."

🙄 Great to see the roster that carried AEW through the Pandemic Era getting treated like this. Awesome. Love it. #VarsityBlonds @FlyinBrianJr and @griffgarrison1 deserve better. — 𝚆𝚒𝚌𝚔𝚎𝚍.🕸 (@AEWAshley) August 18, 2022

Another retweeted tweet said "What?!??? #GunnClub just won in minutes?!! @FlyinBrianJr didn't even get in there!!! #AEWDynamite", and another retweeted tweet said "Mate @FlyinBrianJr and @griffgarrison1 deserved a better showing than that. Looking forward to the day our Tag Title match is Varsity Blonds vs The Acclaimed. #AEWDynamite." Meanwhile, Garrison wrote "Frustrated" in a tweet,

It's unknown whether or not this is part of a building heel storyline or if the frustration is real. It's got to be frustrating to not even have your Tag partner have time to get involved in the match, and that only adds to the frustration of being on the receiving end of a squash match on its own.

Frustrated — Griff Garrison (@griffgarrison1) August 18, 2022

We'll have to wait and see what develops with the Varsity Blondes, who already lost their ally, Julia Hart, to the House of Black. Perhaps we'll get some additional explanations regarding what comes next for the duo on next week's Dynamite. The card for AEW All Out is starting to come together, so maybe they will end up in the mix in some way.

