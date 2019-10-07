Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman Nearly Come To Blows During WWE SmackDown

WWE had several stars from the sports world on hand during their SmackDown on FOX premiere on Friday night, including boxing’s former lineal heavyweight champion of the world, Tyson Fury.

Fury was announced to the live crowd and television audience by the WWE camera crew, and during the match featuring Braun Strowman, The Miz and Heavy Machinery vs. Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Randy Orton and AJ Styles, Fury found himself nearly getting physically involved.

Strowman taunted Fury on the outside of the ring, and after Strowman’s team was victorious, Fury jumped the ringside barrier to try and confront Strowman.

Fury was quickly confronted by an entire legion of WWE security personel to prevent a face off with Strowman, who stayed in the ring laughing it off.

This was a cool moment that will likely get some play on mainstream sports networks over the next 24 hours. What we’re seeing here once again is the massive benefits that WWE will have by being a featured FOX television property moving forward.