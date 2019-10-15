Tyson Fury Reportedly Earning $15 Million From Crown Jewel Match With Braun Strowman

Unbeaten heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury will make his WWE in-ring debut later this month when he takes on Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Given that Fury is still considered the lineal boxing world heavyweight champion and is gearing up for a rematch with WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder, his sudden involvement in the world of professional wrestling came as a bit of a surprise. But as the Daily Mail reported this week, Fury is set to make some serious cash by wrestling “The Monster Among Men.” According to the British outlet, Fury will earn 11.9 million pounds — that’s a little more than $15 million — by competing in the match.

When asked if his match with Strowman might affect the Wilder rematch, booked for February 22, 2020, Wilder responded “There’s a hell of a chance of that.”

The bout between the two was confirmed via a WWE press conference in Las Vegas on Friday. “The Gypsy King” told DAZN News afterwards that he always wanted to be get involved with WWE and that this match had been in the works for a while.

“Apparently my promoter, my trainer, my manager, my family and everybody at home has been saying ‘Don’t take this fight because that guy is going to rip that cut open!’” Fury said”But I’m quite quick and it’s really up to me to not allow him to rip that cut open.

“It’s worrying moments for the Wilder rematch, but I’m living in the moment,” he added.

The two big men officially signed their contracts for the match during this week’s Monday Night Raw. The feud between the pair kicked off during Friday Night SmackDown‘s FOX premiere when Strowman spotted Fury in the crowd and tossed Dolph Ziggler onto him as a “joke.” Fury responded by jumping the barricade and attempting to get in the ring but was stopped by security. He then appeared on the following episode of Raw demanding an apology, only to wind up in a brawl with Strowman.

Other matches announced for the Saudi event include WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez (who is also making his WWE debut), Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere match, Cesaro vs. Saudi Arabian wrestler Mansoor and a 10-man Team Hogan vs. Team Flair tag team match involving Rollins, Rusev, Ricochet, Randy Orton, Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura.