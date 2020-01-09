Latest Report on Tyson Fury’s WrestleMania 36 Appearance

Unbeaten heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury made his WWE in-ring debut back in October when he took on Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel event. And even though he said the match was a one-time thing, reports immediately came out pointing towards him wrestling again at WrestleMania 36 in April. However the latest report from @WrestleVotes points towards Fury’s future in WWE hinging on whether or not he can win his upcoming fight with Deontay Wilder. Back in December 2018 Fury and Wilder went to a 12-round split draw for the WBC Heavyweight Championship, and the two will face each other again on pay-per-view on Feb. 22 in Las Vegas.

Lots of speculation regarding Tyson Fury & WrestleMania. Source said his fight at MGM Grand vs. Deontay Wilder on February 22 is crucial to him appearing in Tampa. If Wilder wins, Vince isn’t throwing $$ at a guy who just lost on PPV. So to a degree, the ball is in Fury’s court. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 9, 2020

Fury admitted in an interview leading up to his match with Braun Strowmna that his boxing promoter Frank Warren was against the idea of him wrestling in the first place.

“He said ‘I think this is a really bad idea’. Frank along with everyone else in my team was like ‘concentrate on your job, you are not a showman or a movie star’,” Fury told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. “He said you could get injured and what happens if the cut re-opens or if you get injured shoulders.

“If we lived our lives on ‘what if’ we would never do anything,” he added. “These are once in a lifetime opportunities.”

Even though nothing has been booked, Fury has already teased stepping inside the ring with current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

“Yeah, I fancy a fight with Brock, for sure,” Fury said while on the True Geordie podcast. “I watched a few of his fights. (He’s) pretty handy, but I can flatten him. In a WWE match or in a proper fight, I can flatten Brock Lesnar in 30 seconds.”

