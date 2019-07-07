Watch: Amanda Nunes Bashes Holly Holm to Retain UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship at UFC 239

Amanda Nunes picked up her fourth successful UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship defense on Saturday night, beating former champion Holly Holm at UFC 239 with a thunderous kick to the face in the first round at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nunes, who is also the reigning UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion, first won the title by defeating Meisha Tate at UFC 200 in July 2016. Her first defense was against Ronda Rousey, who famously was UFC’s first female fighter and first champion signed by the company. After effectively retiring Rousey by beating her in December 2016, Nunes went on to beat Valentina Shevchenko and Rquel Pennington over the next two years while also moving up a weight class to defeat Cris Cyborg with a shocking first-round knockout at UFC 232 in December 2018.

With the victory, Nunes has recorded a vicotry over every former UFC Women’s Bantamweight and Featherweight champion. Holm entered the fight with the honor of being the first woman to beat Rousey in a fight, winning the title back in November 2015 at UFC 193 in Melbourne, Australia.

Nunes said in her post-fight interview that she wants her next fight to be in the featherweight division where she can defend her other title.