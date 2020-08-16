UFC 252: Sean O'Malley Injures Foot, Gets Knocked Out by Marlon Vera

✖

Sean O’Malley got knocked out by Marlon “Chito” Vera at UFC 252 and it wasn’t pretty. The expressive fighter rolled his ankle and then had to labor through the rest of the short contest. That ankle/foot injury did not look pleasant and the rainbow-haired fighter couldn’t even stand after a while. But, credit Chito for going ahead and locking up the victory. However, fans across the world were expecting a lot more than just that initial excitement out of a co-main event. If O’Malley is out for any real length of time, that would be a shame as the UFC is always looking for more personalities. Mercurial performers have moved the needle in the last decade of Mixed Martial Arts competition. Here’s hoping for the best after the official word comes out.

O’Malley, always entertaining, had a lot to say about his part of this big night for the UFC with MMA Fighting before things got rolling this weekend.

“It’s hard to imagine a better scenario,” O’Malley beamed. “It’s almost too good to be true. Co-main event on a legendary card, Stipe vs. D.C. trilogy. I don’t even think we’re the co-main event. I think we’re the first main event, they’re the second main event and I’m super excited… It couldn’t be a better spot on a better card to go out there and showcase my skills. So I’m extremely excited.”

“I’m 25 now – I think that two years really let me build my skill level and I definitely put the pressure on myself,” O’Malley also said. “I don’t need to go out there and talk and say I’m going to knock these guys out, I’m going to do this, I’m going to do that. By me saying that adds to the so-called pressure in the anticipation of my next fight. So I’m definitely putting it on myself in a way. I could definitely go out there, not say anything, fight on a undercard like a lot of these guys and just get by and try to win fights but I enjoy talking. I speak my mind.

Here's the moment where it looks like something went wrong with O'Malley's leg 🙏 #UFC252 (🎥 @ufc)pic.twitter.com/XfdV4d8EbN — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 16, 2020

“If I think I’m going to go out there and knock you out, everyone knows I’m going to say that. It’s not just talk. I told everyone I was going to go out there and get a viral knockout on Eddie Wineland and I did. I told everyone I was going to go out there and knockout Jose Quinonez and I did. This is no different. I don’t know if pressure is the right word but I enjoy the anticipation and the hype for people either wanting to see me win or lose, it really doesn’t matter to me, as long as they’re watching that fight. I really enjoy all the feelings that come with building up a fight,” he added

Cover photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

