UFC 252: Junior Dos Santos Suffers Shocking Knockout From Jairzinho Rozenstruik

UFC fans were absolutely shocked to see Junior Dos Santos knocked out by Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Cigano was in the middle of a two-loss streak, but fans couldn’t have expected this result coming into the octagon tonight. Instead, after a quick left hand and an accompanying right, Dos Santos fell in the corner, and from there it was all she wrote. Now, the road forward becomes murkier for a fan-favorite. He had been eyeing another meeting with tonight’s main-eventer Stipe Miocic. The two had clashed twice before with Dos Santos claiming a decision victory before losing to Miocic by TKO. Whatever the case, the respect between the two opponents was nice to see after a hard-fought battle. Rozenstruik sat down next to his teammate in the corner and put his arm around him to see if he was alright.

However, before this bout, Cigano was adamant that he wanted another crack at Francis Ngannou. The Predator claimed one of his now-infamous quick-strike victories in the first round. Dos Santos told Just Scrap Radio that he has his eyes on another meeting. However, it looks like all of that is going to have to wait after this latest setback.

“That is very important to me. That is a fight I have to do in my career, especially because he was trying to talk down on my boxing,” Dos Santos began. “Everyone knows me as the best boxer in the heavyweight division and now he is saying he is because he knocked out. He is far away from having good technique. He has power but no really good skills as we could see in his last fight he was just throwing heavy punches. I can’t wait to fight him again.”

Cover photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

