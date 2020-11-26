Jake Paul Says Disney Didn't Fire Him

✖

Jake Paul is saying that Disney didn’t fire him in a brand new interview. The Daily Beast caught up with the YouTube star to talk about his life and eventually the controversies that seem to crop up around his career. The entrepreneur was candid in his responses and said that it was a mutual decision between the two sides to step away from the partnership. Bizaardvark was a while ago, but a lot of fans will remember those days on the Disney Channel. He was growing both his personal following while cashing in on the kind of exposure that only comes when you get beamed into households across the world. But, when the company had enough of his edgy stunts, they decided it would be best to speed up his final months on the show. Personal image is big for most corporations, and it would seem that his personal brand just couldn’t remain compatible with what Disney was trying to accomplish.

“It’s funny because, for the last three years I’ve sort of ran with everyone saying, “Oh, he got fired,” just because I think it’s funnier to say, “I got fired by Disney,” but in reality it was a mutual decision to split from each other,” he explained. “They weren’t paying me enough. I was making millions more—per week—than I was on that show, and it was a mutual decision for us to split up. Everyone I worked with on that show was fantastic, but from a business standpoint it didn’t make sense. I was aging up and wanted more money.”

In some previous comments to The Hollywood Reporter, the star echoed these statements.

"Looking back, I see why everyone was like, 'Yo, this kid sucks,' " Paul mused. " 'Cause I look super immature… "They basically called me and were like, 'Yo, what's going on, what's going on?' And I just explained the situation, and they were like, 'OK. We want to expedite this process of weaning you off the show.' And I was like, 'Yeah, that's fine. But it's going to look like you guys fired me.' And they were like, 'We can say that we mutually parted ways and blah, blah, blah.' And that's the reality of the story."

