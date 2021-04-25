Kamaru Usman Knocks Out Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261

✖

Kamaru Usman took down Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 in front of a packed house in Florida. The people were ready for a show and The Nigerian Nightmare gave it to them. He put down Gilbert Burns back in February at UFC 258 and now looks forward to increasing that impressive win total. However, the real talk stemming from the pre-fight posturing and promotion lies with Colby Covington. He was planning to be in the house and made his presence felt. Now, he’ll be taking to the Octagon in the follow-up fight. There’s absolutely no love lost between him and the champion. The level of carnage seen tonight will probably be small peanuts when that fight actually happens. In fact, Covington spoke to MMA Junkie about the prospects recently.

“I hope that Dana puts that together,” Covington said. “I would love to go look the winner in the eyes and let them know I’m next. Then the fans can see how cowardice they are when they go hiding and they go looking for a way out or ‘retirement’ or ‘I’m walking away from the sport.’ I’m hoping I get to look them in the eyes tomorrow night, but I don’t know if there will be enough men in the building to hold me back from what I’m going to do to the winner tomorrow night.”

If you needed any more proof look no further than January of last year, which saw the two UFC stars almost come to blows during Radio Row in Miami before the Super Bowl. Usman confronted Masvidal and challenged each other during the heated exchange. You can tell that the UFC’s Welterweight champion at the time wasn’t playing around because he approached Jorge’s entire crew by himself. They had to be physically separated before things escalated any further.

From that point on, every time these two men came into contact with each other, there would be some serious beef. However, professional reasons exist for why each of these men would be at the other’s throat. A big prize was on the line tonight and it looks like Colby Covington is waiting in the wings.

Dana White told TSN, “[Usman’s] at a point in his career now where he’s looking at, ‘Who’s next again?’ He’s coming back and going to be facing guys that he’s already beat. So obviously, Masvidal took that fight on short notice, so let’s give him this fight, and we can do away with all the excuses. And then, Colby Covington’s next.”

