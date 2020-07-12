UFC Fans Debate Over Whether or Not Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 Was 'Boring'
The main event of Saturday night's UFC 251 event saw UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman successfully retain his title against Jorge Masvidal. Even though the fight was booked just six days before it took place in Abu Dhabi, many fans were thrilled to see one of UFC's most impressive champions take on one of its most exciting personalities. And yet instead of a lights-out knockout the bout ended via unanimous decision after five rounds. Since then fans and fighters alike have gone back and forth on social media over whether the fight was boring because Usman strategically kept his distance from Masvidal, or if he was simply using a sound defense given how little time he had to prepare.
Photo: Getty Images: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
Seeing a Lot of This
Watching Usman win against Masvidal #ufc251 pic.twitter.com/3PrFz1Zaia— S E B A S (@Ssebasthian28) July 12, 2020
Lots of Stomping
*Masvidal with a foot exposed*
Usman:— Tony Clements (@TonyClementsTC) July 12, 2020
#UFC251 pic.twitter.com/MJB44uEOGF
Let's Ask Ben Askren
This fight is boring as shit— Funky (@Benaskren) July 12, 2020
He's Not Getting Paid to Entertain
Effective but boring!!— Douglas Lima (@PhenomLima) July 12, 2020
Uneducated UFC Fans: “You’re a boring fighter”
Usman:
#UFC251 #FightIsland pic.twitter.com/RmeMJMfLtb— DownToTheWire (@DownToTheWire6) July 12, 2020
'I am in NO MOOD!'
Main Event: I’ve got Usman winning all 5 rounds. He wrestled. Plain and simple, completely stymieing Masvidal. I feel bad for Masvidal because that’s not the kind of fight that’s made him box office. Usman is big time, but was boring. But he got it done.— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 12, 2020
Numbers Don't Lie
The numbers are clear....call it boring all you want but Usman did what he had to do to win #UFC251 #UsmanvsMasvidal pic.twitter.com/zLGkrEw5DD— white_wolf ⚪ (@Justinuche12) July 12, 2020
Understandable
Final thought: I completely understand people saying that fight was boring, I even agree, but i will defend to the death Usman's right to win that way. I dont make the rules lol. #UFC251— MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) July 12, 2020
