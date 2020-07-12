UFC Fans Debate Over Whether or Not Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 Was 'Boring'

The main event of Saturday night's UFC 251 event saw UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman successfully retain his title against Jorge Masvidal. Even though the fight was booked just six days before it took place in Abu Dhabi, many fans were thrilled to see one of UFC's most impressive champions take on one of its most exciting personalities. And yet instead of a lights-out knockout the bout ended via unanimous decision after five rounds. Since then fans and fighters alike have gone back and forth on social media over whether the fight was boring because Usman strategically kept his distance from Masvidal, or if he was simply using a sound defense given how little time he had to prepare.

Check out some of the comments in the list below, and let us know what you thought of the fight down in the comments!

Photo: Getty Images: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC