Watch: UFC Fighters Usman and Masvidal Get in Heated Altercation at Super Bowl Event

Two rivals from the Ultimate Fighting Championship roster almost came to blows after a confrontation in Miami for a Super Bowl event, a possible prelude to a showdown in the octagon at a future event. Video captured at the press assembly known as “radio row” shows UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman confronting fighter Jorge Masvidal, during which both men challenged each other in a heated exchange. Usman appeared to be by himself while Masvidal was flanked by members of his entourage, though the two were kept separate before any physical violence could erupt.

Masvidal kept making gun gestures toward Usman while calling him names, saying the only thing stopping them from fighting is Usman’s injury, all while laughing. The UFC champ appeared more annoyed, telling Masvidal to quit talking and “do something.” Check out video of the exchange below:

Usman earned a lot of praise after his impressive defeat of Colby Covington last year at UFC 245, beating the challenger by knockout after breaking his jaw in the fight. Covington is a divisive figure in the world of MMA, embracing troll status as a staunch supporter of Donald Trump and delivering vulgar insults about Usman and other fighters on the roster.

Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 244 for the one-and-done title event for the BMF Championship, and the award was presented by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Masvidal and the UFC have no intention of making this title something that will be defended regularly, though Conor McGregor has recently expressed a desire to take it off his hands.

Neither Usman or Masvidal have their next fights booked, but this is a unique opportunity for Dana White to book a brawl with some bad blood baked in, and one that will surely prove to be an event among UFC fans.

Cover photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images