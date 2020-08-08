Floyd Mayweather Still Negotiating Possible Fight With UFC

Floyd Mayweather made a handshake agreement with UFC President Dana White about promoting a fight together back in 2019. However, the event was delayed this year following the COVID-19 pandemic and some personal tragedies for Mayweather; both his ex (Josie Harris) and uncle (Roger Mayweather) died within the course of one week. However, in a new interview with TMZ, White says that he and Mayweather are still discussing working together.

"Floyd and I still have dialogue and go back and forth. We're still interested on both sides," White said.

TMZ went on to ask White about who a potential opponent would be. They brought up the name Conor McGregor. Mayweather and McGregor fought in 2017, with Mayweather taking home the victory in 10 rounds via TKO.

"No no no. I know he would rematch Conor McGregor but I don't know if you heard about this but Conor McGregor's retired," White said.

McGregor announced his retirement in June.

"When I'm doing things right now and running business, I don't even think about Conor," White said. "Conor is retired. As of right here now today, Conor is retired until Conor tells me differently, I'm not trying to make any fights for Conor."

TMZ pushed back a little bit about what McGregor's plans are moving forward.

"He is retired right now. He's not fighting. So, per my contract with fighters, I owe them three fights a year. If I do not deliver three fights a year, I have to pay them their money. Conor McGregor is retired," White said. Mayweather announced he was coming out of retirement himself in late 2019. The McGregor fight was his last official fight as of now. Mayweather has competed in 50 fights during his career and has won all of them. He has won multiple world titles in five different weight classes and also won the bronze medal at the Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta in 1996. ESPN previously reported that some possible boxing opponents for his return to the sport could be Canelo Alvarez or Manny Pacquiao. As far as a UFC fight goes, that's anyone's guess. "Eventually I will move on to build my brand in MMA, but for right now I'm in boxing, and boxing will always be at the top as long as I'm involved," Mayweather said last year. Who would you like to see Floyd Mayweather fight in a potential deal with UFC? Let us know in the comments section below.

