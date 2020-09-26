Take A Look At UFC's Limited Edition Ultimate Series Figures From Jazwares

Jazwares announced their foray into the UFC action figures department over the summer, and since that time the company has released series one in their UFC Limited Edition Ultimate Series collection. The new figures feature 32 points of articulation and six members of the UFC roster, with a special seventh figure serving as a chase variant of one of these fighters.

Via Jazwares:

It’s time for the main event! Get ready for UFC Fight Night with the UFC Ultimate Series Limited Edition Assortment by Jazwares. This 6” articulated action figure assortment contains 6 iconic UFC fighters! Each fighter features amazing details including tattoos weight class body-types, and realistic facial expressions! These popular UFC fighters also come with two sets of removable hands, each with UFC gloves! With interchangeable heads and over 30 points of articulation, you can recreate your favorite UFC match ups! Each of these UFC figures comes with the flag they carry into the Octagon ! Collect your favorite fighters and become an undisputed UFC Champion with the UFC Ultimate Series Limited Edition assortment today! Collect all 7 UFC Ultimate Series Limited Edition styles, including Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Donald Cerrone, Jon Jones, Max Holloway, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and special limited edition Donald Cerrone figure featured in a cowboy hat and USA unique fight shorts!

Ready to see some pictures of the upcoming UFC Ultimate Series? Keep scrolling!