Jim Ross on The Undertaker Taking Bookings Outside of WWE

The Undertaker is officially taking bookings outside of WWE, one of them landing eerily close to a major AEW event, but before speculation can go any further, Jim Ross is here to stomp it out with his boots.

During an interview with The Two Man Power Trip, Good Ol’ JR was asked about Taker’s recent string of non-WWE bookings, particularly Starrcast—an event affiliated with AEW’s Double or Nothing. But regardless of all confidence, Ross says there no need to waste time thinking The Deadman would make an appearance for any promotion other than WWE.

“He’s done many Comic Cons in the past and WWE has booked him at like World Of Wheels or some of those type things, he’s done those and I’m sure he’ll do more of them but when you are in his position and you’ve got young children, he’s not on the road and I’m sure he doesn’t want to be on the road all the time and I wouldn’t at his age and his obligations and the miles on the car,” Ross said. “I’m not surprised about it and to me it’s just a third party booking. He’s still under contract to WWE and I’m sure WWE gave him the blessing to go make a payday.

The WWE contract alone should be enough to kill all innuendo, but even if that weren’t an obstacle, Ross is certain that Taker’s loyalty to Vince McMahon is unconditional.

“But the thing with Taker is not and I don’t see it as a sign of anything changing or he’s branching out or he’s going to start wrestling because he’s not going to wrestle anywhere else I can guaranf—kingtee you that,” he said.

Just in case conspiracy theorists still don’t get it, Ross broke down Taker’s likely motive: money.

“It’s not a critical deal and it’s not a big story breaking here and the tip of the iceberg, I see nothing there in that regard. I know that he is getting and from what I understand he’s making and getting great offers to go in and sit down and sign his name and you know like I said people have got to think logically. He’s got a wife, he’s got young children, he’s got a son who is in college so I just think it is just normal parenting being the father, being the husband and all that good stuff and you know they are going to take care of him,” he said.