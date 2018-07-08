The Undertaker Returned at Madison Square Garden on Saturday Night

Wrestling fans at Madison Square Garden got something on Saturday night that they had been waiting eight years for: The Undertaker’s first match in the venue since 2010.

At the big WWE live event at MSG on Saturday night, The Phenom teamed with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman to take on Kevin Owens, Elias, and Constable Corbin. As expected, it was the legend who ended the show and send the fans home empty.

The early part of the match saw Strowman work like a powerhouse before Reigns was tagged in and took the majority of the punishment for the team. Eventually a hot tag was made to The Undertaker, who scored a pinfall on Kevin Owens following a Tombstone.

Tombstone #wwe #wwemsg #theundertaker ⚱️🙌 A post shared by @ kimberlasskick on Jul 7, 2018 at 7:46pm PDT

Reigns and Undertaker played off of their prior heat a bit, given the fact that it was Reigns who defeated him at WrestleMania 33 just over a year ago in what was expected to be Undertaker’s retirement match at the time.

Following the MSG match, Reigns and the Dead Man had a tense face-off in the ring before shaking hands in a show of mutual respect, which the New York faithful popped for.

The show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night marks The Undertaker’s third match of 2018, the most he has worked since 2015. He already has a fourth match for this year confirmed for Super Show-Down in Australia where he will face Triple H in what is being billed as the last match ever between the legends. That bout takes place on October 6th.

Additionally, it’s expected (though not confirmed) that he will have a role at SummerSlam in August. Given the fact that the future Hall of Famer has been more active this year than in several previous years, it would make sense to have him work the second biggest show of the year. Recent reports indicate that he has been pitched some ideas for the event, though nothing has been confirmed as of yet.