The Latest On The Undertaker’s Future With WWE, Possible Saudi Arabia Appearances

Speculation is running rampant about the future of The Undertaker today. However, one notable wrestling source believes The Undertaker has at least two WWE matches left in him.

As of right now, no major match is planned for The Undertaker at this year’s WrestleMania according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, that is always subject to change. Even so, Dave Meltzer speculated on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is likely to book The Undertaker in matches at both Saudi Arabia shows this year, one in May and one in November.

The last match The Undertaker wrestled was at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2nd. That match, which also occurred in Saudi Arabia, saw The Undertaker and Kane lose to a returning Shawn Michaels and Triple H. It was the Dead Man’s fifth match of 2018, the most matches he had worked since 2015.

Despite the productive 2018, an interesting thing happened this week when The Undertaker started removing all references of WWE from his social media profiles. He also linked to booking contact information, leaving some to believe that the gap between he and WWE is beginning to widen.

💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 The Deadman’s first ever appearance outside of the WWE, and we are very proud to be the company bringing him to you.

They do not come bigger than this! 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 #theundertaker @theundertaker @WrestlingTravel pic.twitter.com/2uA3V9aalx — For The Love of Wrestling (@FtloWrestling) January 19, 2019

As Kenny announces the end of ITR live shows…..he is interrupted by THE UNDERTAKER!!!! The Dead Man is coming to the U.K. with ITR! OMG!!!! #undertaker pic.twitter.com/Js9IEV0J6Q — Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) October 23, 2018

The Undertaker is also set to take part in several non-WWE appearances in late April and early May in the U.K. He will be doing events for Inside The Ropes, a three day tour, as well as appearing at a wrestling convention titled “For The Love Of Wrestling” alongside other stars such as Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Booker T, Eric Bischoff, Lita, Christian, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and others.

While it does appear The Undertaker is beginning to branch out in a way he hasn’t previously now that his WWE career is coming to a conclusion, we don’t expect that it is over quite yet. Though he is now accepting outside bookings and broadening his horizons, there’s clearly still an appetite among the fans for more matches involving the WWE legend.

Looking ahead to the Saudi Arabia shows later this year, we have seen in the past (see: Shawn Michaels’ return to the ring) that the Saudi government is more than willing to pay top dollar to see WWE legends in action at the events. We would be shocked if The Undertaker isn’t in action at those events seeing as how he has worked two high profiles matches at both of the previous Saudi Arabia shows.