Update On The Undertaker’s Status For WWE SummerSlam Next Month

Despite rumors to the contrary over the last couple of months, it appears this will be the fourth year in a row where The Undertaker does not wrestle at WWE SummerSlam.

Previously, there were rumors that The Undertaker would wrestle Drew McIntyre at the event. In fact, the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto has even been advertising a McIntyre/Undertaker match locally. Apparently, The Undertaker gave WWE a short list of opponents that he was interested in working with this year and McIntyre was on that list.

The fact that The Undertaker teamed with Roman Reigns to wrestle McIntyre and Shane McMahon at Extreme Rules last Sunday seemed to add fuel to the fire about an eventual singles match between The Undertaker and McIntyre. However, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, that match will not happen at SummerSlam next month. That’s not to say that it won’t happen eventually.

The last time The Undertaker worked SummerSlam was in 2015 when he wrestled Brock Lesnar at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. He won the match in 17:20 via referee’s decision.

There are currently three matches official for this year’s SummerSlam card. They are:

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon