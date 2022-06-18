Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match Added to Money in the Bank
The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship will be defended at Money in the Bank. The latest edition of WWE SmackDown started off with a lot of hype, as Vince McMahon addressed the WWE Universe after he stepped down from his CEO position following an investigation into alleged misconduct. McMahon is alleged to have paid $3 million to a former employee to keep quiet about an alleged affair he had with her. With all eyes on SmackDown and the build to Money in the Bank increasing, fans have one more match to look forward to. The Usos are set to defend their WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship against the Street Profits.
Both tag teams have a long history against each other, so their Money in the Bank match should be another banger. So far it hasn't been confirmed if the championship match will be an official Money in the Bank defense with all four belts hanging high above the ring, but both teams are more than capable of pulling it off.
Fans have already taken to social media to share their excitement over The Usos vs. Street Profits at Money in the Bank. The main event of SmackDown featured Roman Reigns retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Riddle. Following the match, Brock Lesnar made his triumphant return to WWE television to have a staredown with Reigns. After offering the champion a handshake, Lesnar scooped Reigns up and delivered an F5. WWE later announced Brock Lesnar will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam.
The Street Profits Want the Smoke
The #StreetProfits vs. @WWEUsos at #MITB!
Who you rolling with in that one? pic.twitter.com/epo64FdKLO— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2022
Yes Please!
The Usos vs the Street Profits at MITB yes please!!— 𝓛𝓲𝓷𝓭𝓼𝓮𝔂 (@heelbex_theman) June 18, 2022
Someone's Pulling for the Street Profits
I want The Street Profits to beat The Usos tbh #Smackdown— Conor (@nohallwayy) June 18, 2022
The Challenge Has Been Thrown Down
Street Profits just challenged The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Title at Money In The Bank. #Smackdown— Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) June 18, 2022
Two Awesome Teams Competing
Street Profits vs Usos at Money in the Bank. That should be really good, two awesome teams.— The Genius Francis Rastede (@TheFigureheadFR) June 18, 2022
We Have Seen the Match A Lot Already
I kinda don't wanna see the Street Profits or The Usos anymore cuz we see them like a hundred times a week.— AngelOfDeathGripsYAH (@ItsYaBoiRami) June 18, 2022
At least, it feels that way.#SmackDown
Comparisons to New Day/Usos
Just like with New Day/Usos I like mostly every Street Profits/Usos match but they just run it so much man— Robert O'Neill (@RobertONeill31) June 14, 2022
Sign Us Up
The Usos vs the Street Profits at MITB?— Kaz (@CFCKaz6) June 18, 2022
Sign me up. #SmackDown