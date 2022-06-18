Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match Added to Money in the Bank

The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship will be defended at Money in the Bank. The latest edition of WWE SmackDown started off with a lot of hype, as Vince McMahon addressed the WWE Universe after he stepped down from his CEO position following an investigation into alleged misconduct. McMahon is alleged to have paid $3 million to a former employee to keep quiet about an alleged affair he had with her. With all eyes on SmackDown and the build to Money in the Bank increasing, fans have one more match to look forward to. The Usos are set to defend their WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship against the Street Profits.

Both tag teams have a long history against each other, so their Money in the Bank match should be another banger. So far it hasn't been confirmed if the championship match will be an official Money in the Bank defense with all four belts hanging high above the ring, but both teams are more than capable of pulling it off.

Fans have already taken to social media to share their excitement over The Usos vs. Street Profits at Money in the Bank. The main event of SmackDown featured Roman Reigns retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Riddle. Following the match, Brock Lesnar made his triumphant return to WWE television to have a staredown with Reigns. After offering the champion a handshake, Lesnar scooped Reigns up and delivered an F5. WWE later announced Brock Lesnar will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam.