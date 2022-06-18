WWE Fans Confused by Vince McMahon's Opening to SmackDown
Earlier today many were stunned to learn that Vince McMahon would be appearing in person during tonight's WWE SmackDown, which comes after an investigation was opened by the WWE board on McMahon and John Laurinaitis regarding alleged hush money paid to cover up an affair. You can understand then why some were surprised to learn that McMahon would be appearing in character during tonight's episode, and he indeed came out to kick off the show. What followed though is not what anyone was expecting, as McMahon came out to the ring and delivered a very brief introduction, welcomed the crowd to SmackDown, and left the ring, and fans are a bit confused about what happened.
As you can see on the following slides, WWE fans are wondering what this whole approach was really for. McMahon started out by saying "It is a privilege as always to stand before you, the WWE Universe, especially in this ring in Minnesota." Then McMahon talked about the importance of the WWE tagline, saying "Then, Now, Forever, and the most important word is together. Welcome to SmackDown!"
Many fans are either crediting McMahon for trolling everyone to tune in and saying nothing while others view it as a sign that perhaps wiser approaches prevailed and he was persuaded not to say anything that would make things worse. It's unknown if either is true, but you can find out what fans are saying starting on the next slide.
Weird
That was literally the WEIRDEST introduction to a @wwe show I’ve ever seen. #VinceMcMahon #WWESmackdown— MIDNIGHT R41N (@MidnightR41N) June 18, 2022
That's It?
That’s it Vince…😂 #SmackDown #VinceMcMahon— IAmJaylenMekayle (@J_Mekayle_) June 18, 2022
Trolled
Wow @VinceMcMahon really trolled everyone by using his controversy for a ratings boost saw it coming but not in that sense WOW #SmackDown— Dylan (@BeAfraidDylan) June 18, 2022
Strange
Vince McMahon might be the single strangest human being that’s ever existed https://t.co/yX0yFiPdYI— Trace Johnson®️ (@Trace_Johnson94) June 18, 2022
Most McMahon
That was the most Vince McMahon thing i have ever seen given the controversy he is facing. #WWESmackdown— Con (@MrSickNastyIV) June 18, 2022
Said Nothing
@VinceMcMahon welcomed the crowd in Minnesota to #SmackDown but he said nothing of the allegations, or stepping down from @WWE— Rob Petree (@RobertPetree) June 18, 2022
Hoping
Well I was hoping Vince McMahon was going to say more— Brandon Graham (@B_Grrraham) June 18, 2022