WWE Fans Confused by Vince McMahon's Opening to SmackDown

Earlier today many were stunned to learn that Vince McMahon would be appearing in person during tonight's WWE SmackDown, which comes after an investigation was opened by the WWE board on McMahon and John Laurinaitis regarding alleged hush money paid to cover up an affair. You can understand then why some were surprised to learn that McMahon would be appearing in character during tonight's episode, and he indeed came out to kick off the show. What followed though is not what anyone was expecting, as McMahon came out to the ring and delivered a very brief introduction, welcomed the crowd to SmackDown, and left the ring, and fans are a bit confused about what happened.

As you can see on the following slides, WWE fans are wondering what this whole approach was really for. McMahon started out by saying "It is a privilege as always to stand before you, the WWE Universe, especially in this ring in Minnesota." Then McMahon talked about the importance of the WWE tagline, saying "Then, Now, Forever, and the most important word is together. Welcome to SmackDown!"

Many fans are either crediting McMahon for trolling everyone to tune in and saying nothing while others view it as a sign that perhaps wiser approaches prevailed and he was persuaded not to say anything that would make things worse. It's unknown if either is true, but you can find out what fans are saying starting on the next slide.