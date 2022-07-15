Update on WWE's Solo Sikoa Call-Up Revealed

Recently a report revealed that WWE was considering a call-up of NXT's Solo Sikoa to Raw or SmackDown, and now we have a new update on when that could actually happen. GiveMeSport's Louis Dangoor is reporting that he's been told Sikoa will be on the main roster after SummerSlam on July 30th more likely than not. It has not been mentioned if he will be paired with The Usos or if he will be on his own when Raw and SmackDown fans first meet him, and we'll keep you posted as we learn more.

There's also been no word on which brand he would move to, but if he were to be part of The Usos (who are his brothers in real life) and The Bloodline, he would most likely move to SmackDown. Technically Undisputed Champions are part of both brands, so he could also be moved to Raw and that way there's always a presence there. If Sikoa is moved into The Bloodline's storyline, it might provide the perfect new element to shake things up.

Sikoa debuted for NXT in late 2021 and ever since has steadily moved up the ranks. He entered the Title picture this year, competing in a Five-Way Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship against Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, Cameron Grimes, and Santos Escobar. Grimes would defeat Hayes to become the new North American Champion, but Sikoa would get a second shot at the Title.

Later in the year, he would compete against Grimes and Hayes in a North American Title Triple Threat match, and Grimes would end up retaining. Since then he's teamed up with Grimes and Apollo Crews against Hayes and Waller, and during the most recent House Show circuit he faced Hayes in a North American Title match but Hayes retained.

The next logical step would be either to dethrone Hayes for that Title or shift his focus to something else, though if WWE knows they want him on Raw or SmackDown already he could end up just bypassing the NXT Title picture moving forward to jump over to one of the other brands. We'll just have to wait and see what happens and if anything at The Great American Bash sets the stage for Sikoa to jump to a different show.

