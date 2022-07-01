WWE NXT Star Possibly Getting Main Roster Call Up

It looks like we could be seeing another talent from WWE NXT moving to Raw or SmackDown, as a new report from Fightful Select is saying that there have been serious discussions about bringing NXT star Solo Sikoa to the main roster. The report states that there hasn't been a brand attached to those discussions and that previously there was some thought of just bringing Sikoa to the main roster directly without going to NXT first. Now he could be moving to the red or blue brand, and it might be the perfect addition to spice up The Bloodline storylines on SmackDown.

Now, he could also be moved to Raw, which would give the Usos even more reason to pop up there, and both Reigns and The Usos are considered Raw and SmackDown superstars thanks to their Undisputed Champion status. Regardless of which brand is chosen, odds are we'll see the Bloodline involved in Sikoa's storylines and vice versa.

Sikoa debuted for NXT in late 2021 and ever since has steadily moved up the ranks. He entered the Title picture this year, competing in a Five-Way Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship against Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, Cameron Grimes, and Santos Escobar. Grimes would defeat Hayes to become the new North American Champion, but Sikoa would get a second shot at the Title.

Later in the year, he would compete against Grimes and Hayes in a North American Title Triple Threat match, and Grimes would end up retaining. Since then he's teamed up with Grimes and Apollo Crews against Hayes and Waller, and during the most recent House Show circuit he faced Hayes in a North American Title match but Hayes retained.

The next logical step would be either to dethrone Hayes for that Title or shift his focus to something else, though if WWE knows they want him on Raw or SmackDown already he could end up just bypassing the NXT Title picture moving forward to jump over to one of the other brands. We'll just have to wait and see what happens and if anything at The Great American Bash sets the stage for Sikoa to jump to a different show.

