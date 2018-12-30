Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card (Contains Spoilers)

With WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown already taped and ready to air this week, the card for the WWE Royal Rumble on January 27th in Phoenix, Arizona has started to come together.

Be forewarned, reading this post any further will result in some spoilers as to what is going to go down on WWE television this week. Neither RAW or SmackDown are live broadcasts with them airing on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Instead both shows were taped on Friday and Saturday night. If you want to know the impact of the shows set to air this week on the Royal Rumble, read on.

First of all, it looks as if Daniel Bryan will be defending the WWE Championship against AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble, a rematch from TLC. While Bryan had been working a feud in recent weeks with Mustafa Ali, a match between the two at the Rumble (which admittedly had been an exciting prospect) looks like it will not come together. Styles won a fatal five-way match at the SmackDown tapings over Ali, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, and Samoa Joe to become the number one contender and set-up another match with Bryan.

There are now three confirmed entrants for the men’s Rumble match following the television tapings. They include Drew McIntyre, The New Day, and R-Truth.

On the women’s side, there are now two confirmed entrants for the women’s Rumble match following the television tapings. They include Natalya and Carmella.

With all of that said, the card for Royal Rumble 2019 so far looks like this: