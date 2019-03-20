WWE U.S. Title Match Revealed For WrestleMania 35

Another WWE championship match has been confirmed for WrestleMania 35 in New Jersey.
WWE officially announced that WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe will defend his title against Rey Mysterio at the biggest event of the year, which takes place at MetLife Stadium on April 7th.
Mysterio spoke about his championship opportunity backstage during SmackDown with a surprise guest at his side: his son Dominick. Long time fans will remember Dominick from 2005 when Mysterio wrestled Eddie Guerrero in a ladder match for the custody of Dominick at SummerSLam. Hearing the ring announcer say “this match is for the custody of Dominick” with a straight face that night remains one of the more bizarre moments in the history of the company.
Mysterio revealed that his son will be ringside at WrestleMania to watch him win the title.
The updated WWE WrestleMania 35 match card is as follows:
- WWE Universal Championship Match
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins
- Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Championship
Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch
- WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Cedric Alexander or Tony Nese
- WWE United States Championship Match
Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio
- No Holds Barred Match
Triple H vs. Batista
- Kurt Angle’s Farewell Match
Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin
- 6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Braun Strowman, other contestants to be announced.
- The Miz vs. Shane McMahon
- AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton