The Usos Pay Tribute To Roman Reigns After WWE Smackdown Live Match

The Usos took down Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles on last night’s Smackdown Live, but they also worked in a tribute to their fellow superstar Roman Reigns.

Reigns announced on Monday Night Raw that his battle with leukemia was renewed, as he was no longer in remission. He is taking some time away from WWE to get treatment and fight it, and the Usos acknowledged Reigns during their match. The Usos were in a tag match against Bryan and Styles, and while they Bryan and Styles had them on the ropes early on, the Usos came back to beat them after Jimmy Uso hit Styles with a splash from the top turnbuckle.

During that splash, Jimmy worked in Reigns signature fist pump, a gesture he typically uses before he launches a spear or launches a Superman Punch. You can check out the full move in the GIF below.

It’s fitting then that the duo won that match, but they also dedicated the win overall to Reigns in the after match promo, after they built up how much better they were than the other Tag Teams in the division.

“Nah nah, scratch that,” Uso said. “You’re looking at the only true tag team right here in the WWE. We get knocked down 99 times but we’re going to stand up 100, and tonight, the big W, that’s for the Big Dog. Believe that.”

Jey added, “I’ll holla at you at the barbecue UCE.”

WWE released an official statement regarding Reigns and his fight with Leukemia. “Tonight on Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns (aka Joe Anao’i) announced that he is relinquishing the WWE Universal Championship and taking a leave of absence from WWE as he once again fights leukemia, which had been in remission since late 2008,” the statement read. “Reigns is taking his battle with leukemia public in an effort to raise awareness and funds for research in order to advance cures for the disease.”

Reigns had to relinquish the Universal Championship, but we can’t wait to see him make a return so he can gain it once again. We wish him a speedy recovery and hope we get to see him back in a WWE ring soon.

