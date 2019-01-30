The Usos Qualify for SmackDown Tag Titles Match at Elimination Chamber

Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated The Bar, Heavy Machinery and The New Day in a four-way elimination tag team match on SmackDown Live this week, earning a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Championships held by Shane McMahon and The Miz.

The champs, who won the titles two nights prior by beating Sheamus and Cesaro at the Royal Rumble, kicked off the second half of SmackDown this week by celebrating their win with Miz’s father. McMahon then announced that a new No. 1 contender for the titles would be named that night, leading to the four-way match.

New Day was surprisingly the first team to be eliminated after Kofi Kingston was hit by Heavy Machinery’s Compactor finisher. The NXT call-ups were next to fall after Sheamus hit Tucker Knight with a Brogue Kick. But the Bar didn’t have much time to celebrate, as Jey Uso scored the pin after hitting a top rope splash.

The Miz and McMahon only recently joined forces as a tag team after the events of the World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel saw Shane McMahon step in for an injured Miz and defeat Dolph Ziggler to be crowned the “Best in the World.” Over the next few weeks Miz tried to convince McMahon to become his tag team partner, eventually explaining that he wanted to do it to make his father proud of him. That part resonated with McMahon, and the duo quickly found themselves in contention for The Bar’s tag titles at the Royal Rumble.

McMahon, despite being 49 years-old, was able to pull off a Shooting Star Press late in the match to win the titles.

Meanwhile, the Usos held the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on three separate occasions from March 2017 up through WrestleMania 34, trading reigns with The New Day twice before finally dropping the titles to The Bludgeon Brothers at Mania.

Elsewhere on Tuesday night, the United States Championship changed hands as R-Truth rolled up Shinsuke Nakamura for a quick pin to end the Japanese Superstar’s reign at just one day. Truth was granted a title shot by the McMahon’s after being jumped from behind by Nia Jax during the Men’s Royal Rumble match, rendering him unable to compete at the No. 30 spot. Shortly after his win Truth was approached by a newly heel Rusev, who goaded him into putting his title on the line again. Much to the delight of the crowd in Phoenix, Truth was able to retain with yet another roll-up pin.