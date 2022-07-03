The Usos Retain Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Thanks To Controversial Pin

Those who tuned into WWE's Money in the Bank were served an easy match of the year contender in The Usos vs The Street Profits, but people are also talking about the finish. WWE's Undisputed Tag Team Champions were there to prove a point and were in control of the match for considerable stretches, but the Street Profits would come back with a vengeance, and the crowd was loving it the entire time. After quite a few close calls, it was The Usos who would get the win after Jimmy Uso covered Montez Ford, and WWE declared them the winners. Ford would immediately run to the commentary team and bring up that his shoulder wasn't on the mat, and that's when they replayed the video from a different angle.

It turns out that after their finisher, Jimmy rolled up Ford but when he did he also rolled up his left arm and shoulder, lifting it off the mat for the entire count. Ford was never actually pinned, and that's why both he and Dawkins were so frustrated that the match stopped. The Usos would walk backstage, but the footage clearly shows Ford and Dawkins are correct.

WWE didn't mention anything about how this would be handled or if they would get a rematch, but we'd bet that it will all be addressed on Monday Night Raw. Hopefully, we get more details soon, but in the meantime, you can find the full lineup and current results for Money in the Bank below.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Liv Morgan defeats Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus vs Omos vs Sami Zayn vs Riddle vs Madcap Moss

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) defeats Carmella

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs Natalya

Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (C) defeat The Street Profits

United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) defeats Theory

