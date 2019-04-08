WrestleMania 35: The Usos Retain The SmackDown Tag Team Championships

The WWE RAW Tag Team Championships changed hands during the kickoff show of WrestleMania 35, so the question later in the show was would the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships also have new owners on Sunday night?

Following a fantastic match on Friday night at NXT TakeOver with the War Raiders that resulted in a loss, Ricochet and Aleister Black had another crack at gold in this one at WrestleMania. Joining them in the fatal four-way match were SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura, and The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus).

Given the talent involved in this match, it’s no surprise that a match like this at the biggest show of the year featured some absolutely sick spots.

In the end, The Usos ended up pinning Sheamus in the middle of the ring following double splashes off of the top rope. The team will continue their reign above SmackDown on Tuesday nights.

The Usos would have to be in the running at this point as one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. They will only continue to build on that resume having recently re-signed with the promotion. Though there were rumors that the team could be interested in AEW in recent months, they will continue their dominance of the WWE’s tag team ranks for the immediate future.