Rumor: The Usos Heading to Raw in the Superstar Shake-up

WWE’s annual Superstar Shake-up will take place during this week’s Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Very little has been revealed about which wrestlers will move rosters this year, other than that the current crop of NXT call-ups (eight) will finally be sorted be given a home on one of the rosters. Fans have speculated that one of the biggest changes coming this year is that the WWE will try to balance out its tag team divisions, given that the Blue Brand’s roster is stacked (The Usos, The New Day, The Hardy Boyz, The Bar, The Club, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura and Sanity) compared to Raw’s tag division (Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, The Revival, Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, Lucha House Party, The B-Team, Heath Slater and Rhyno, The Ascension).

According to the wrestling insider account @WrestleVotes, there’s a rumor floating around that WWE will look to give the Raw division some star power by sending over Jimmy & Jey Uso.

The Superstar Shakeup begins tonight. What do you guys want to see go down? One rumor I continue to hear, although unable to confirm just yet: The Uso’s moving to Monday Night Raw. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 15, 2019

“One rumor I continue to hear, although unable to confirm just yet: The Uso’s moving to Monday Night Raw,” the account wrote.

The Usos successfully retained their SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a fatal four-way at WrestleMania 35, but dropped them to Matt and Jeff Hardy two nights later. The pair would bring some credibility to the division, given that they’re six-time tag team champions and have seen a rise in popularity ever since they changed up their personas in mid-2016.

Over on the Raw side, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival dropped the Raw Tag Team Championships during the WrestleMania 35 Kickoff show to Ryder and Hawkins. The victory brought Hawkins’ infamous 269-match losing streak to an end, and the pair were able to retain the titles the following night on Raw.

