AEW Original Confirms Their Upcoming Departure From Company

All Elite Wrestling first began to lose some of its original stars in 2022. Many talents who signed with the upstart promotion upon its launch in 2019 signed contracts in the ballpark length of 3-5 years. Co-founder Cody Rhodes was the first to exit, as he wrapped up his AEW commitments in January 2019. Fellow AEW originals like Joey Janela and Marko Stunt also departed after their contracts expired. As 2024 comes around, stars who were either on five-year deals that began the year of AEW's launch or shorter contracts inked after AEW officially began are set to hit the free agent market.

Shawn Spears Leaving AEW on January 1st

The Perfect 10 will take his talents elsewhere.

Following a Fightful Select report of his imminent departure, Shawn Spears confirmed on Twitter that he is leaving AEW.

"What a wonderful time it has been. Thank you AEW for allowing me to be there from the ground level. It's been a fantastic 5 years of growth and personal development," Spears wrote. "This is a personal choice and one that is best for me and my family at this time. Thank you to all, staff and talent alike for the memories."

Fightful Select reports that Spears will officially become a free agent on January 1st, 2024, an amicable decision between himself and AEW.

Spears debuted in AEW at the company's inaugural event, AEW Double or Nothing 2019, competing in the Casino Battle Royale. His biggest singles program came later that summer. At AEW Fyter Fest, Spears turned heel by hitting Cody Rhodes in the head with a chair, kicking off a blood feud between the two longtime friends. Spears aligned himself with WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard in the weeks leading up to their AEW All Out 2019 match but ultimately fell short.

His next big program came in 2021 when he formed The Pinnacle, a stable led by MJF and consisting of himself, FTR, Wardlow, and Blanchard. The Pinnacle ran together on and off for a little over one year before quietly disbanding in 2022. Spears then took a lengthy sabbatical from AEW TV, eventually returning in October 2022. He wrestled just eight matches for AEW in 2023, only four of those coming on television.

It remains to be seen as to where Spears will take his talents next. The 42-year-old has been wrestling for over two decades and is expecting his second child with wife Cassie Lee in 2024.