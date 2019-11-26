Vince McMahon Reportedly Furious Over Seth Rollins’ CM Punk Reference on WWE Raw

Seth Rollins opened this week’s Monday Night Raw with a town hall segment with the rest of the roster where he planned on criticizing each of them for how they performed at Survivor Series the night before. But before he could get to that, the former world champion was met with a chorus of CM Punk chants from the restless Chicago crowd inside the Allstate Arena. Rollins addressed the chants by referencing his recent challenges to Punk on social media, saying “I tried to get CM Punk here, I’m sorry, he didn’t want to show up. He wants to sit behind a desk in Los Angeles and talk about a change that he’s too afraid to make himself.”

One person who didn’t care for that comment was, according to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, Vince McMahon

“Unless Seth and Vince, because there is always this chance, unless Seth and Vince worked it out and Vince was working everyone backstage by being furious when this was going on, Vince was really upset by Seth responding to this,” Meltzer said on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. “Vince’s rule is that you don’t, on television in particular, you do not push the idea for a match you are not going to deliver.”

Meltzer followed up by saying it was possible McMahon was trying to work everyone backstage with his reactions, since when it comes to working with McMahon anything is on the table.

Punk responded to Rollins’ challenge during his debut episode as an analyst for WWE Backstage. Instead of accepting the challenge, Punk told Rollins to get off Twitter.

“This isn’t the show where you come on and shoot your little angles,” Punk said. “Seth needs to stop tweeting and realize that sometimes it’s better to be viewed at as the fool and shut your mouth [than] you open your mouth and remove all doubt.”

He later followed up with a promo (originally directed at Tom Arnold), where he told Rollins to stop searching for relevancy by trying to get in the ring with him.

But not all of Punk’s comments were critical. He actually sympathized with Rollins (and Roman Reigns) when it came to the challenges of being the top babyface of the company.

“It’s a hard job,” Punk said. “The word oversaturation comes to mind. When you’re in the spotlight for as long as they have been, it’s hard to stay fresh and constantly reinvent yourself. So I think they’re both the top guys and I think sometimes that can wear on fans.”