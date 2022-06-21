Vince McMahon Jumping Off the WWE Raw Steel Steps Has Become a Meme
Vince McMahon made a surprise appearance on this week's Monday Night Raw, once again soaking up the adulation from the live crowd in the midst of the ongoing investigation by the WWE Board of Directors. News broke last week that McMahon had been accused of paying $3 million to a former employee as a means of keeping their affair quiet, and both McMahon and WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis have temporarily stepped away from their official positions until the investigation ends.
McMahon's TV appearances have received plenty of criticism as he seems to be using the legal issue as a ratings ploy, but fans were still able to make jokes when a photo of McMahon jumping off the steel steps after his Raw promo made its way onto Twitter. You can see some of the best memes made from the photo in the list below!
Got this great pic of @VinceMcMahon jumping off the stairs at #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/0SPTbw7aOS— Bryant Haremza (@bharemza) June 21, 2022
But It Ain't No Lie
Bye Bye Bye pic.twitter.com/MP8RCkZIGS— Ross Tweddell (@RossOnRasslin) June 21, 2022
Let's A-Go!
Vince McMahon jumping off the ringside stairs last night on @WWE Monday Night RAW is going viral. It's funny @nodqdotcom @aaronrift #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/VFjt5Q3Qms— ThomasDBradley (@ThomasDBradley) June 21, 2022
#RAW @VinceMcMahon leaving the ring tonight pic.twitter.com/ojBCwfvQRo— Kallypso (@KallypsoMNW) June 21, 2022
Is It Getting Crazier Out There?
Thought That Looked Familiar
Pro Skater
Whoops!
Vince walking out of the ring: pic.twitter.com/3qAYvUxvFL— Xanthony Davis (@PretttyFlackooo) June 21, 2022
Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It
