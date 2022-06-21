Vince McMahon Makes a Surprise Appearance on WWE Raw, Mentions John Cena

Vince McMahon decided to make another appearance on WWE programming during this week's Monday Night Raw, popping up shortly after the show-opening fatal five-way between Carmella, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, Asuka and Alexa Bliss. McMahon talked about how Raw remains the longest-running weekly episodic program in TV history, adding, "And for that I say thank you." He then mentioned that John Cena would be making his return to Monday Night Raw next week, a return that had already been announced several weeks ago, then strolled his way to the back.

The promo was similar to how McMahon opened last Friday's edition of SmackDown. The appearance came mere days after news broke that WWE's Board of Directors was investigating McMahon over allegedly paying millions of dollars to a former WWE paralegal to keep an affair quiet. The investigation also includes John Laurinaitis, the uncovering of other nondisclosure agreements McMahon has allegedly made former employees sign and a class-action lawsuit from WWE investors against the company.

This story is developing...