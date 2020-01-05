Report: Here’s How Vince McMahon Felt About the Lana/Bobby Lashley Wedding on This Week’s WWE Raw

Even though the wedding segment involving Lana, Bobby Lashley, Liv Morgan and Rusev from this week’s Monday Night Raw was widely panned on social media, it’s hard to argue with results. The segment has nearly four million views on YouTube, making it WWE’s most-watched video in recent memory. The wedding, which closed out the show, also finished as the highest-rated segment of the night (Lana went so far as to claim it was the highest-rated segment of the year, though that claim has yet to be verified). And if the latest reports are to be believed, Vince McMahon absolutely loved what wound up on television.

Paul Davis over at WrestlingNews.co reported on Wednesday via a backstage source that McMahon was thrilled with the segment and wants to push for more like it in the future.

“Vince has wanted to do more crazy stories like this but he has to balance things out to satisfy the people at USA [Network] and the sponsors. He got what he wanted this week and the overrun did nice numbers so Vince is in a good mood,” the source said.

“They have things mapped out for the next few weeks and this could run until WrestleMania. Vince loves this storyline so much and he’s open to more off the wall ideas,” they continued. “All I can tell you is there is some Jerry Springer stuff coming.”

Davis also reported that Morgan, who appeared at the wedding to claim she had been in a lesbian relationship with Lana, was not originally planned to be involved in the story. Those plans changed after Paul Heyman pushed for her to be added in.

But even though people in the WWE are happy with this angle, which has been running since September, Lana told ComicBook.com that fans have been sending her death threats over the storyline.

“I personally have received a lot of death threats,” Lana said while out of character. “I’ve gotten calls from like WWE and the FBI, people actually threatening WWE. Having death threats on me and the FBI has had to call me and protect me. And I get death threats on my comments on Instagram, on Twitter. I mean, people are bullies. I mean today I opened my email account and I had this death threat on my email.”

“… But it was just like the names that people call are just, it’s just appalling. It’s absolutely appalling,” she added.