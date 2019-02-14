WWE

WWE Universe Taking Vince McMahon’s WrestleMania Switch Personally

For once, wrestling fans were universally excited about a match. And now, they are collectively […]

By

For once, wrestling fans were universally excited about a match. And now, they are collectively outraged.

Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey was a WrestleMania event that had us all excited. But on Raw, Vince McMahon pulled a diabolical switch-a-roo by suspending Lynch and replacing her with Charlotte Flair.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And the WWE Universe is very, very upset.

Not only did Vince McMahon yank Lynch and inset Flair, but he announced The Queen as corporate’s champion, even trolling Ronda Rousey s Raw went off the air.

However, saner minds from Twitter recognize what WWE is actually up to. This injustice will be used to enhance the story. Right now, people are losing their minds, as Flair has long been labeled as being privileged Now that she’s working with the McMahons, it gives fans even more reason to hate her. But this is all in the name of creating a transcendental moment for Becky Lynch. For now, she’s out, but it’s only a matter of time until The Man gets her WrestleMania spot back. For several months it’s been clear that WWE is aiming for a Triple Threat with Rousey, Flair, and Lynch, and by this time next month, well have it.

Tagged:

Related Posts