Vince McMahon Dismisses Question After WWE Crown Jewel Not Canceled

Not a lot of details are available behind WWE’s decision to move forward with Crown Jewel, and Vince McMahon intends on keeping it that way.

During their Q3 earnings call WWE confirmed Crown Jewel was still happening then a media member asked how Vince McMahon & Co. how they came to that decision. And McMahon’s response was as icy as you’d expect.

“We’re not going to talk a lot about that,” McMahon replied. “It’s a very sensitive subject. I think our statement says what we wanna say.”

As to WWE’s statement, here’s that:

“WWE has operated in the Middle East for nearly 20 years and has developed a sizable and dedicated fan base. Considering the heinous crime committed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the Company faced a very difficult decision as it relates to its event scheduled for November 2 in Riyadh.

Similar to other U.S.-based companies who plan to continue operations in Saudi Arabia, the Company has decided to uphold its contractual obligations to the General Sports Authority and stage the event. Full-year 2018 guidance is predicated on the staging of the Riyadh event as scheduled”

WWE has been subjected to heavy scrutiny in recent weeks as the world waited for them to make a decision. There were reports of WWE considering moving the event out of Saudi Arabia or even canceling the how. However, a story from Wednesday claims that it was never WWE’s decision whether Crown Jewel would actually happen. Another report suggested that “outside forces” were dictating McMahon and WWE’s decision but the McMahon was always a proponent of Crown Jewel taking place as scheduled.

As to the dissenting public, WWE took heat from fans, media and even US Senators. Lindsey Graham told IJR he hopes that President Trump “prevail upon them not doing it. There should be a pause … I want a complete rethinking of our relationship.”

Senator Chris Murphy (CT) said “This is a brazen assault on the freedom of the press and a slap in the face to the United States, if this murder occurred as it seems it did, I’d hope that they would be rethinking their relationship with the kingdom especially with respect to events coming up in the next weeks like [WWE Crown Jewel].”



Senator Bob Menendez (NJ) said “Private enterprise is private enterprise, different than a governmental entity, but because [Linda McMahon] is part of the president’s cabinet, it falls into the grey area where the administration really should give it some thought and maybe even prevail upon them not doing it.”

This story is developing…