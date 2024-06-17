Violent J of Insane Clown Posse Goes on Explicit Rant About WWE's CM Punk

Insane Clown Posse's Violent J is going after WWE's CM Punk. In an explicit rant shared to social media this afternoon, the rapper attacks Punk for his falling out with Colt Cabana, not shaking the group's hands when they visited TNA and his UFC career among many other things. It's unclear what brought on the heated exchange on social media, as Punk rarely speaks publicly if at all. One of those appearances was at the press conference for Clash at the Castle this past weekend where Punk cost Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship.

"F--k @cmpunk for life. You wouldn't shake our hands in TNA lil b--ch and you clown on the only real friend you ever had in Colt Cabana you b--ch," Violent J shared to Instagram. "I Shared my bank account with my mom before she passed you little insensitive b--ch. You little heartless alien. Suck my d--k you little weak b--ch couldn't beat a jobber in UFC you f--kin nearly pathetic little joke. Come beat me up b--ch. You suffer inside everyone and they momma knows that. Get your head right you little suffering ass b--ch... VJ of Insane Clown Posse- just as legendary as you lil b--ch. Face it."

ICP are no strangers to the professional wrestling business. Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope began their wrestling careers in the late 90s making several appearances in WWF and WCW. During that time they opened their own promotion as well, Juggalo Championship Wrestling, which is still standing today. Though Shaggy hung up his boots in the mid-2000s, Violent J is still actively wrestling, albeit sporadically. At the beginning of June he appeared in MLW's Battle Riot VI. While ICP and Punk were never part of TNA at the same time, it's possible they had been visiting around the time TNA was at a peak in the early 2000s. By the time they wrestled a match, Punk left for Ohio Valley Wrestling and later ECW.

Punk confirmed that he will be on SmackDown this week to discuss his in-ring future but a new report from Wrestle Votes suggests that Punk may still be a ways out from getting back into the ring to wrestle even if he does get cleared. Punk will likely need to shake off some of his ring rust as he hasn't wrestled a match since January's Royal Rumble before he steps into the ring with McIntyre which has been the hottest feud in WWE for months.