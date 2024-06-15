WWE Fans Beside Themselves Thanks To CM Punk's Clash At The Castle Comeback

Drew McIntyre had the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in his sights as he was able to deliver a serious beating to Damien Priest. Unfortunately, despite Clash At The Castle taking place in McIntyre's homeland, Scotland, a new arrival caused Drew to lose his shot at the belt. CM Punk was able to make a startling comeback, sporting a referee's attire and refraining from delivering Drew the three count that he so rightfully deserved. Now, WWE fans don't know what to make of the shocking conclusion as CM Punk made a surprise return at the latest pay-per-view event.

McIntyre has had a rough patch in 2024 when it comes to chasing the gold, as he briefly won the championship from Seth Rollins during this year's WrestleMania. Unfortunately, his tenure as champion was cut short when Priest cashed in his "Money In The Bank" and was able to defeat Drew McIntyre with the help of CM Punk. Needless to say, the rivalry between Punk and Drew is continuing to only get bigger and more vicious as this is sure to remain a major storyline in WWE's 2024 line of events.

CM Punk Comeback

If you missed the shocking return of CM Punk, WWE was able to capture the moment and share it to their official social media account. As you can see, while Punk didn't physically assault Drew, he did something far worse in leaving him open to an attack from Priest. The next World Wrestling Entertainment pay-per-view event is set to take place on July 6th, with Money In The Bank aiming to hit Canada. While a card has yet to be revealed, seeing CM Punk and Drew billed at the event wouldn't come as too much of a surprise.

Clash At The Castle Results

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest def. Drew McIntyre

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes def. AJ Styles ("I Quit" Match)

WWE Women's Champion Bayley def. Piper Niven

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn def. Chad Gable

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (C) def. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark & Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill

What do you think of CM Punk's arrival at Clash At The Castle and Drew McIntyre's loss? Follow along with our Wrestling Team for all the latest updates on World Wrestling Entertainment and the world of professional wrestling.