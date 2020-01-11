Watch: John Morrison Hits Crazy Parkour Move During WWE SmackDown

John Morrison is back on WWE SmackDown and teaming up with his former partner, The Miz.

In the opening segment of this week’s show, The Miz welcomed Morrison back officially after he made a surprise return to television last week. The segment eventually led to a Miz vs. Kofi Kingston rematch, with Morrison playing into the finish.

What really fans got talking was Morrison hitting one of his crazy, trademark parkour moves on the outside, helping lead to the finish by taking out Kingston’s teammate, Big E. Check it out below.

A pretty badass move by John Morrison to take out Big E. #WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/AWNLI8mMHn — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) January 11, 2020

Morrison is thrilled to be back with WWE, speaking about his return during an appearance on WWE’s The Bump.

“When I left in 2011, I meant to take a year off,” Morrison said. “I wanted to take a year off, I wanted to make some movies and do my own thing for a little bit, and that year turned into 8 years. It’s crazy how fast the time flew and part of it was because I was having a lot of fun wrestling for these other places. And every time you wrestle for another place, you sign a contract, and then they want to have you sign for longer, and extend and extend. I felt like I was really a big part of these organizations, I was like the guy, the brand ambassador, and it was cool having all that autonomy. Why did I come back or why did it take so long? I think I was just having so much fun doing what I was doing and I always meant to come back here, and it was at this point when I realized, man, I better get my ass back to WWE before 10 years goes by because time is flying.”