Watch: Kevin Owens Gives Roman Reigns Surprise Stunner On SmackDown

The closing minutes of WWE SmackDown this week didn't exactly goes as expected. Edge came out to talk about his decision he has to make following his Royal Rumble victory. Roman Reigns had been waiting for him to show up throughout the entire show. In fact, Reigns opened the show and demanded Edge come out, only to find out that Edge wasn't in the building yet.

Reigns came out to go face to face with Owens at the show's end and talked about how if Edge wants to be in the main event, there's only one choice. He demanded that Edge acknowledge him as the head of the table. As Edge stood there listening, somewhat amused, Kevin Owens ran out from behind.

Owens gave Reigns a Stunner and walked off as the show ended. Not what we were expecting at all. Check out the video below.

Reigns was coming off his third victory over Owens in as many tries over the last two months. He defeated Owens back at TLC, then in a cage match on the Christmas night edition of SmackDown, and finally last Sunday at the Royal Rumble in a Last Man Standing Match.

Either way, it looks like Reigns and Owens aren't done with each other yet, regardless of what WWE has planned here with Edge.