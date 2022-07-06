Watch: Randy Orton's WWE Theme Makes Appearance During Phillies Game

Randy Orton's RKO is one of the best finishing moves in all of WWE, and part of what makes it so electrifying is the fact that he can deliver it from just about anywhere. Orton's finisher is not the only trademark aspect of his game though, as his entrance theme has become synonymous with The Viper, and just like his finishing move, you never know when you'll hear it. That includes tonight's Major League Baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies, as John Kruk decided to unexpectedly jump into the song while doing commentary, and you can watch it all unfold in the video below (via WrestlingNews).

Tom McCarthy was talking about someone talking in his ear, and Kruk asked if they were really talking or if he was hearing things. Then a moment goes by and Kruk starts singing "I hear voices in my head" to Orton's trademark song, and he even adds in a "that's The Viper Randy Orton walk on music", with McCarthy adding "I thought it was."

The legend John Kruk singing Randy Orton’s theme during tonight’s Phillies broadcast pic.twitter.com/nEJ0b7q54h — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) July 6, 2022

Just like the RKO, The Viper's music is unmistakable and can pop up out of nowhere at any time, even at baseball games. If someone actually jumped into Orton's Viper stance at the plate, well that would just make it even better, but this was still quite entertaining. Hopefully, Kruk gets to sing the whole thing on a future broadcast.

Orton was thought to be in the mix for WWE SummerSlam, as according to previous reports he was set to be Roman Reigns' big opponent there, joining Riddle and Drew McIntyre in that spot across the summer. Unfortunately, plans for that seemed to have been scrapped after Orton suffered an injury that looks to take him out of action for a while, and that's when WWE shocked everyone with the return of Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar would make his return a few weeks ago on SmackDown, and he will be Reigns' opponent for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Orton's RK-Bro teammate Riddle faced Reigns several weeks ago on SmackDown, while McIntyre will likely face Reigns at Clash at the Castle. As for what's next after that, no one knows, but hopefully, when Orton gets back he can hit the ground running. Orton and Riddle were one of WWE's most popular pairings and had a stellar run as Raw Tag Team Champions. We're not sure what the plan is for Orton once he returns, but if Riddle isn't preoccupied, there are many who would love to see the duo reunited when he gets back.