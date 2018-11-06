Watch Ronda Rousey Deliver Intense Promo to Becky Lynch on WWE Raw

Ronda Rousey appeared on Monday Night Raw this week to respond to the fiery promo Becky Lynch delivered on SmackDown Live six days prior.

“So Becky Lynch says she’s going to rip my arm off?” Rousey began. “Its cute, it’s adorable actually.

“It’s easy to see why everyone loves you. There’s no doubt you worked hard and persevered through adversity to once again become the SmackDown Women’s Champion,” she continued. “You’re the champ. You’re the man, well figuratively. But man at Evolution you put on the performance of a lifetime. Without question you have my respect, but do not mistake my respect for weakness. I am the last woman on Earth you want to provoke.”

The former UFC Champ then ran down her list of impressive accomplishments, mentioning how Lynch was a stewardess while Rousey was “in the midst of the most dominant title reign the sport of MMA has every seen.”

She then said Lynch’s change attitude, which came about when she turned on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam, wasn’t enough to top her.

“But it’s going to take a lot more than a new attitude to beat me,” Rousey said. “I am a natural born killer. Beaten to a fine edge after years and years of waking up every single morning wanting to be the greatest athlete of all time. Two weeks, two weeks Becky, and I want you to bring all of your angst. I want you to bring all of your rage, I want you to bring all of your pent up resentment, I want you to bring everything that you’ve got because I want a challenge.

“And you know Becky, you may say you’re ‘The Man,’ but I am the baddest b— on the planet,” she concluded.

On the same night where Lynch defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship in a Last Woman Standing match with Flair, Rousey successfully retained her title by forcing Nikki Bella to submit in the main event of Evolution. Shortly after the show a video made its way online of the two in a face-off backstage, with Lynch saying she’ll see Rousey real soon.

Other matches announced for the upcoming Survivor Series event on Nov. 18 include Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles, Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and two five-man elimination tag team matches as Monday Night Raw stars battle wrestlers from SmackDown Live.