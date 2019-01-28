Watch: Sasha Banks Hints At A Four Horsewomen vs Four Horsewomen Match

Following her loss to Ronda Rousey at the Royal Rumble, Sasha Banks planted another seed for what is potentially one of WWE’s biggest money matches on the horizon.

After the loss, an obviously disappointed Banks acknowledged her defeat to Rousey in the ring. Rousey showed her respect, holding the ropes for her when she left the ring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A dejected Banks slowly walked up the ramp, looking to be on the verge of tears, then turned around and headed back toward ringside. She met up with Rousey again ringside, nodded and shook hands with Rousey. However, it was what happened next that was really interesting.

Banks pulled away from the handshake, help up the “4” handsign, and walked away with some attitude in her step.

WWE’s has hinted at a possible match between the WWE “Four Horsewomen” (Banks, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley) and the MMA “Four Horsewomen” (Rousey, Marina Shafir, Shayna Baszler, and Jessamyn Duke).

This story is developing.