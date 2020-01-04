Watch: Sheamus Returns During WWE SmackDown

He’s back, fella.

Sheamus made his return during Friday night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Following weeks of television vignettes, this was the first time we’ve seen the former world champion appear in front of a live crowd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following a match between Shorty G (Chad Gable) and Dash Wilder (which was won clean by Gable via submission), Gable was being attacked by both members of The Revival when the lights went out and Sheamus’ theme came on. The crowd greeted the returning star with a loud ovation as he made his way to the ring.

Michael Cole reminded viewers that Sheamus has said in his recent vignettes that WWE has “gone soft” as he stepped through the ropes. As The Revival bailed, it seemed as if Sheamus had come to Gable’s rescue.

Not so, as he turned around and gave Gable a big Brogue Kick. Watch it below.