Watch Vince McMahon lift 1000lbs in a Pat McAfee taunt video

Pat McAfee is set to have his first match at WrestleMania since joining WWE as a commentator on SmackDown, and he will be going against Vince McMahon’s chosen protege Austin Theory. Theory has been attempting to get under McAfee’s skin over the past few weeks and running to McMahon whenever things get chaotic. Now McMahon is getting in on the fun and sending his own taunt to McAfee via a new video, which sees McMahon, who is 73 by the way, lifting 1000 lbs while also throwing his support behind Theory.

McMahon said that Theory just left the gym and put 1000 lbs on the Pit Shark and did 10 reps. McMahon then lifts 1000 lbs and then points to the camera and says “Austin Theory is going to kick your ass”. As someone who has never been able to lift 1000 lbs at any age, this is beyond impressive, and McAfee has already responded to it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

McAfee posted this on Instagram and added the caption “He has no clue what he’s talking about obviously… BUT DAMN.. that is impressive for anybody… let alone a 76 year old man 😂😂😂 I’m kicking Theory’s ass on Sunday. We all know that. Cheers to #WrestleMania weekend.” You can watch the full video above.

At one point after Theory ran away and headed to Vince’s office McAfee then kicked the door open but McMahon came out and got in his face. Before that McAfee got into a brawl with Theory and was told to apologize, which he did, but not necessarily like Theory wanted. He did say I’m sorry though, and that’s why it counted.

McAfee hit Theory with a barrage of burns, saying “I’m sorry for beating your a** last week. Austin Theory, I’m sorry your parents raised a douche bag. Austin Theory, I’m sorry I made your filter-faced ass relevant. Austin Theory I apologize that you’re a punk b****.” Theory then smiled and took his selfie and said you apologized, and he made his way out of the ring and to the back.

Are you excited for McAfee’s WrestleMania 38 match against Theory? Let us know in the comments or as always you can take all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!