Watch: ‘WWE Reimagined’ Explores What The Undertaker In WCW Would Have Been Like

Have you ever wondered what it would have been like if The Undertaker left WWE in the mid 1990s for a run with WCW during the heyday of Monday Nitro?

Now, WWE has a new YouTube series that takes a look at hypothetical situations like this. It’s called WWE Reimagined.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yesterday, we posted about WWE teasing some type of Undertaker vs. Sting scenario on their social media pages on Friday and Saturday. We speculated this would be part of a new series, and that’s exactly what it is.

Watch the first edition of WWE Reimagined below, which takes a look at what it would have been like to see The Undertaker jump to WCW and take on Bill Goldberg and Sting. The video features commentary from Bruce Prichard, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Natalya, Jeff Jarrett, Sting, Aleister Black, Zack Ryder, and others.

The video imagines The Undertaker in his full WWE persona in a WCW ring, which of course could have never happened given WWE would have owned the rights to that character. But it’s still a cool look at what it would have been like if it would have been possible.

The point is made that Goldberg’s “streak” in 1997 and 1998 was more of a topic of discussion in the wrestling world than The Undertaker’s WrestleMania “streak.” The topic is broached about whether The Undertaker ending Goldberg’s streak would have been preferable to what really happened (Kevin Nash defeating him following a cattle prod shock at Starrcade).

The Sting match is built up as the two phenoms at the time having a match of the “dark sides.” Sting himself is in the video to comment on the possible match.

“There is no way The Stinger is gonna get tombstoned by The Taker,” Sting said. “That ain’t happening. Not on my watch. What would have happened is a few stinger splashes, a death drop, and probably the deathlock. To have Taker at that time, I don’t think there would have been a chance for any kind of comeback for WWE at the time.”

WCW was in the midst of an enormous ratings victory streak over WWE at the time and they truly had WWE on the ropes. Nitro went on to beat RAW for 83 straight weeks between 1996 and 1998. The Undertaker jumping ship could have been the nail in the coffin, as Sting said.

In reality, The Undertaker would have been forced to take up a different character in this scenario. Perhaps he would have wrestled under his real name like Kevin Nash (Diesel) and Scott Hall (Razor Ramon) did when they jumped to WCW in 1996 to form the nWo. In fact, The Undertaker wrestled for WCW earlier in his career as “Mean Mark” Callous (his real name is Mark Calaway).