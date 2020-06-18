WATCH: WWE Celebrates Stone Cold Steve Austin’s First Stunner

WWE took a second to celebrate Stone Cold Steve Austin’s first Stunner on Twitter today. 24 years ago today, the finisher that still gets used on trampolines all across the United States debut. 1996 was a different time, but still a ton of fun, and almost as much fun as seeing Savio Vega get a shout out from the Texas Rattlesnake himself. Of course, fans usually love all things Austin, so the achievement was celebrated with animated GIFs and fun stories about what the finisher meant to them personally. The WWE Legend has been an open book since his time out of the ring with the podcast and willingness to do interviews. That trademark personality always manages to come through at every turn.

Austin wrote on Twitter, “Hell Yeah!! With @SavioVega one of my favorites to work with. Savio kicked my a** for two months when I walked in the door and got me in the best shape of my life after a long layoff. #primo”

A couple of years ago, he actually set the record straight on how many beers he threw down on PodcastOne with Mark Yeaton, who worked for WWE as a referee for a long time. He was the guy tossing the beers over to Stone Cold.

“We went through 115 beers that night [in Japan], and that was the most I ever went through. And a lot of people said ‘hey man, was that real beer?’ And I say yes, it was always real beer… except for the one time,” The Texas Rattlesnake explained. “We were in Montreal, I think it was Sunday, something like that. Whatever it was, or maybe it was against the rules of the building, but it was NA beer, non-alcohol. And so all of a sudden those pictures start making the rounds and people are thinking ‘oh they’re throwing this guy non-alcohol beer.’ … that was one time.”

“I can’t tell you how many times I left the ring and I had a little bit of a buzz because of all the beers I was drinking,” he continued. “When you’re shotgunning anywhere from six to 12 beers, and maybe you get half of ‘em in. On an empty stomach, after you’ve wrestled, it goes to your head pretty quick.”

Hell Yeah!! With @SavioVega one of my favorites to work with. Savio kicked my ass for two months when I walked in the door and got me in the best shape of my life after a long layoff. #primo — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) June 17, 2020

“There was a couple of times when I got to do a little bit of business with Goldberg and we got to do something after a match,” Austin added. “I go out there and I keep tossing Bill beers, and this is back when Bill didn’t really drink beer. He had to drink ‘em to keep up his gimmick because Stone Cold throwing ‘em to him. And I’d always keep shoveling him beers to get him buzzed, basically it was a rib."

