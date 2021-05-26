Will Ospreay Shares Injury Update After Being Stripped of IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

✖

Will Ospreay was forced to vacate the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship last week due to injury, and the New Japan Pro-Wrestling star has since provided some updates on the situation. New Japan initially broke the news last Thursday, writing, "On May 4's night two of Wrestling Dontaku in Fukuoka, Will Ospreay sustained a neck injury. As a result, Ospreay will not be participating in the next series of events and will instead return to the UK for treatment and rehabilitation. There is no timetable for Ospreay's return to action at this time, and as a result, his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be vacated. "Further announcements on the status of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be made at a later date."

Ospreay's latest update stated he underwent an MRI that potentially revealed the same issues with his neck are also in his lower back. He has not ruled out wrestling again this year, but a more complex injury definitely doesn't help.

Had my physio pop over the house today & after further digging I’m now being referred for another MRI on my lower back as well for fears I may have the same issue in my neck. Things ain’t looking good, but I’m determined to comeback this year Thanks for all the support. — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) May 26, 2021

Rumors swirled in the days after Ospreay was stripped of the title that there might be a rift between him and the Japanese promotion. However, Ospreay recently confirmed on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast that he's dedicated to New Japan. He signed a five-year deal with the promotion back in 2019.

"I've committed myself to New Japan and I've said time and time again, I'm happy to end my career here," Ospreay said (h/t Fightful). "When I first started wrestling, I was like, 'When I'm 30, I think I'll stop wrestling.' I'm starting to hit my prime. I'm two years away from 30, I've signed a long-term deal with New Japan and will be here past 30. I've already screwed myself over there, I guess [laughs]. I'm happy here. I have so much free reign and I enjoy working for this company and doing everything I can. They've given me so much. In respects, me being a disrespectful little shit, I will always respect the company and the company to do well, it's just got to be in my image."