Will Ospreay Responds to Seth Rollins’ Apology Following Recent Twitter Feud

It looks like everything is hunky-dory now between Seth Rollins and Will Ospreay.

After a much publicized Twitter feud between the stars over the last week, Rollins took it upon himself to apologize to the New Japan Pro Wrestling star on Tuesday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In case you missed our earlier story, Rollins wrote:

After a few days to sit on it, I’d like to apologize to @WillOspreay for the tweet I sent his way about comparing bank accounts. It was dumb of me & not in line with my values. The moment I pressed the send button I knew it was trash, but I’m too stubborn for my own good.

It took a few hours, but Ospreay has now responded. He wrote:

Apology accepted. Just buy me a Nando’s 😉 Honestly nothing but respect for you sir, just a bit of banter in my mind. I’ve followed your career since you were Tyler Black, I know it’s not all the money & it’s about the love. Keep flying your flag & having fun.

Apology accepted. Just buy me a Nando’s 😉 😂 Honestly nothing but respect for you sir, just a bit of banter in my mind. I’ve followed your career since you were Tyler Black, I know it’s not all the money & it’s about the love. Keep flying your flag & having fun. https://t.co/R8ssB8xh05 — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) July 2, 2019

The whole feud started back on June 22 when Rollins tweeted that WWE has the “best pro wrestling in the world. Period.” He followed that up by writing “Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can’t.” Ospreay, who had just made headlines after an incredible match with Shingo Takagi in the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors finals, responded to challenge the claim.

After Ospreay’s response, things spiraled out of control, with Rollins eventually making the aforementioned tweet that he apologized for, noting that he has a bigger bank account than Ospreay.